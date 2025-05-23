South Korea's Hanwha Group said Friday it will participate in CANSEC 2025, Canada's largest defense trade show, to showcase a comprehensive suite of advanced defense solutions aimed at strengthening Canada's sovereign capabilities.

At the two-day exhibition to open in Ottawa on Wednesday, Hanwha plans to showcase its cutting-edge land and maritime systems, including the KSS-III submarine and the K9 self-propelled howitzer, as part of efforts to support Canada's defense modernization initiatives.

As part of its bid for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, Hanwha Ocean has proposed the KSS-III submarine, equipped with both lithium-ion batteries and an air-independent propulsion system. The KSS-III can remain submerged for over three weeks and has an estimated range exceeding 7,000 nautical miles.

If the contract is awarded in 2026, Hanwha aims to deliver the first batch of submarines by 2032 and the remainder by 2035. The company also plans to establish a local In-Service Support center in Canada, providing long-term maintenance and upgrades.

Hanwha Aerospace will also highlight its K9 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, currently in service in 10 countries. The system, which offers a 40-kilometer range and a maximum firing rate of eight rounds per minute, is being proposed for Canada's Indirect Fires Modernization program.

"Hanwha is deeply committed to Canada's defense, offering global-leading technology with local production and support," said Michael Coulter, chief executive officer of Hanwha Global Defence. "Our 'Made with Canada, For Canada' approach is designed to generate jobs, enhance defense readiness and reinforce long-term strategic cooperation between the two countries." (Yonhap)