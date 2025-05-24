10th edition of Seoul International Garden Show kicks off at Boramae Park, turning public gardens into living art

In Seoul, a city defined by its high-rises and sprawling infrastructure, green spaces like Hangang Park, the silver grass fields of Haneul Park, and the tree-lined Seoul Forest offer a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature.

For those looking for more than just a scenic stroll, Boramae Park in Dongjak-gu offers something different, starting this week. This year, it plays host to the 10th edition of the Seoul International Garden Show — an immersive event that turns public gardens into living art.

Launching Thursday, the 2025 edition is the show’s biggest yet, with an extended run and hopes of surpassing last year’s record of 7.8 million visitors.

At its heart, the event is more than a display of landscape design. It’s a reminder that in the middle of a fast-paced capital, nature still has a place — and that a walk among flowers can sometimes be the most healing journey of all.

The city government plans to entertain nature lovers until October and revealed that the 400,000-square-meter festival space, roughly the size of 56 soccer fields, will be filled with greenery, diverse cultural programs and hands-on activities.

The plants and flowers here are easily found elsewhere.

Yet, the arrangements, in unique gardens, designed by diverse participants — ranging from students, local communities to global garden artists, foreign residents living in South Korea, private firms, state agencies and local government — is what makes the festival more captivating for both ordinary visitors and passionate plant lovers.

The vibrant atmosphere of the event can be felt from every entrance of the park.

Visitors have a choice of experience when coming to the park. The main entrance of Boramae Park, located near Boramae Park Station on Subway Line Sillim, gives a panoramic view of the gardens.

On the other hand, enter via the eastern gates and you will find a festive atmosphere, with delicious-smelling food trucks and market stalls, showcasing new garden tools, plants and outdoor living equipment.

The park’s central spaces are set up for visitors to enjoy a “booknic,” outdoor movie screenings and music performances.

If you wish to enjoy the show at a slower pace and take some time to relax, start your journey from the south gate, located close to Sindaebang Station on Subway Line No. 2, where the wooden chairs are placed beneath the shades of trees for a cool break.

“The event site is not divided according to a specific theme. We expect the festival to always bring something to keep visitors excited by repeatedly offering a chance for a peaceful stroll, leading them to feel the bustling market atmosphere, allowing them to take a cool rest under the tree tunnel and making them to participate in various cultural activities,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

Though the event had not officially opened as of Wednesday, the nearby residents and office workers who made their visit to the park during the lunch break were already figuring out their favorites.

The Metamong Garden, a garden located near the park’s south gate featuring a light purple blob-like Pokemon named Ditto, was one of the spaces that garnered public attention.

“I heard from my friends that the Metamong Garden was opened at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. But I couldn’t go because it was too far from home and work. Luckily, I ended up seeing the garden here! I am sure that many visitors will consider this to be the highlight of the event,” said a 29-year-old retail office worker surnamed Park.

“My friends told me that there was a really long line to watch the Metamong Garden at Lotte World Tower. I think Metamong (Ditto) will prove its popularity once again at Boramae Park,” she added.

Meanwhile, others felt that the individual gardens curated by Seoul’s district offices were the must-see attractions.

“It’s fun to watch the gardens that are created by different districts show distinct characteristics in the design. I hoped the garden in my district to look more beautiful and cool, but Gangseo-gu’s garden seemed to be really nice,” said a Yeongdeungpo-gu resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

“I was able to feel that Seoul’s 25 district offices tried to feast the visitors’ eyes by showcasing their unique charms embedded in the garden. The festival seems to offer many exciting programs, but this (gardens of Seoul’s district offices) is something you can’t afford to miss,” another visitor, surnamed Park, told the Korea Herald.

According to the city government, the Seoul International Garden Show will also feature a garden-themed talk show with experts, garden artists, English docent programs for foreign attendees, concerts, musical and a children’s playground.

“Though foods were not allowed in Boramae Park, the city government invited the food trucks for our visitors to enjoy the event to their fullest. We hope many people to make their getaway from hectic city life and bring them closer to nature,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Government official.

The Seoul International Garden Show 2025, which started on Thursday, is scheduled to run through Oct. 20.