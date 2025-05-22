"유심 정보 유출, 안보폰 안전성에 영향 없어"

지난 달 안보폰 전량 '유심 보호 서비스' 가입

안보폰 유심 교체 '권고'...의무 아냐

[코리아헤럴드=김아린 기자] SK텔레콤 해킹 사태의 파장이 계속되는 가운데, 국가정보원이 파악한 정부에서 사용하는 '비화폰'에 대한 피해 사례는 현재까지 없는 것으로 나타났다.

22일 국정원이 국회에 제출한 자료를 보면, 국정원은 SKT 유심(USIM) 정보 유출 사고로 인한 '비화폰' 피해 사례는 "지금까지 확인되지 않았다"고 밝혔다. 흔히 '비화폰'이라고 불리는 '안보폰'은 국정원, 군·국방부, 외교부, 대통령경호처, 과학기술정보통신부 등의 국가 안보와 관련된 기관에서 사용되는 것으로 알려졌다.

국정원은 "안보폰과 안보폰 운용을 위해 사용되는 서버의 보안 기능은 SKT 유심 정보와 무관하게 작동하고 있어, 이번 유심 정보 유출 사고가 안전성에 미치는 영향은 없다"고 진단하는 한편, "유심이 복제될 경우 일반폰과 마찬가지로 이동통신망 접속이 끊기는 등 피해가 발생할 수 있다"고 시인했다.

국정원에 따르면 정부가 사용하는 안보폰 단말기는 SKT가 단독으로 제조·보급하고 있다. SKT는 지난 2020년 4월 안보폰 사업 제안에 국내 통신사로 유일하게 참여해 적격성 평가를 거친 뒤 보급사로 선정됐다. 다만 안보폰 통신사의 경우 대부분의 기관에서 SKT를 선택하고 있으나, 여타 통신사 가입도 가능하다고 국정원은 전했다.

국정원은 유심 복제를 막기 위해 지난 달 29일 안보폰 전량을 SKT '유심 보호 서비스'에 가입 조치하고, 국방부 등 안보폰 사용 기관에 유심 교체 방침을 전달했다. 국정원 방침상 유심 교체는 권고 사항이며 의무는 아니지만, 대부분의 기관에서 단계적으로 안보폰 유심 교체 작업이 진행 중인 것으로 파악됐다.

국정원은 SKT 해킹 배후 규명과 관련해 "미국·영국·싱가포르 등 우방국 정보기관과 긴밀히 협력해 필요한 정보를 적극 수집하고 있다"고 했다. 그러면서 "안보폰 피해 발생 여부도 계속해서 추적하겠다"고 했다.

[Exclusive] No agents' phones affected by SKT hack to date: NIS

No mobile phones used by officials working in the government's major security departments have been affected by the SK Telecom hack so far, according to a National Intelligence Service document seen exclusively by The Korea Herald.

In the document dated Thursday, the NIS said no official phones used at the five government departments and agencies -- the NIS, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science and ICT and the Presidential Security Service -- have suffered a data breach or other security incidents since the hack of the country's largest telecom provider first surfaced last month.

Although no security incidents involving official phones have been detected to date, the NIS said it was monitoring for the possibility.

According to the NIS, SK Telecom has been the sole manufacturer of official phones used by the South Korean government since April 2020.

In the document, the spy service concluded that the security functions of the officials' phones should not, in principle, be affected by the SK Telecom hack.

However, the NIS admitted that official phones, which have higher protection than normal phones, could be subject to universal subscriber identity module card duplications.

To prevent possible security breaches, all of the official phones have been subscribed to SK Telecom's USIM protection services as of April 29, the NIS said. USIM cards on the official phones were also being replaced with new ones.

The NIS said it was working closely with its counterparts in the US, UK and Singapore to investigate the perpetrators behind the telecom hack.