South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the deaths of two Israeli Embassy staff members who were shot to death in Washington.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday (U.S. time) as the two embassy employees were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at a local Jewish museum, according to foreign media reports. The 30-year-old suspect shouted, "Free, free Palestine," as he was taken into custody, according to the reports.

"The government offers its deepest condolences to the two Israeli Embassy staff members in the U.S., who were tragically killed in the shooting, as well as to their bereaved families," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The government expresses deep concern over this brutal criminal act, which cannot be justified under any circumstances," it added. (Yonhap)