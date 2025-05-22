Oscar-winning director joins YouTube live broadcast for the Europa League final, celebrates Son’s first major trophy

When Tottenham Hotspur, captained by South Korea’s Son Heung-min, faced Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, it was the early hours of Thursday morning in South Korea. Among the many fans who stayed up to watch the match was none other than Bong Joon-ho, the director of “Parasite.”

The Oscar-winning director joined a live broadcast of the game as a guest commentator, ditching his director’s chair for a spot on the popular YouTube channel “Dalsune Live,” alongside football analyst Park Moon-sung, comedian and football enthusiast Kim Shin-young and others.

Bong cheered, joked and shared his predictions on how the game would unfold.

Despite Son starting on the bench due to an ankle injury, Bong commented “I expect him to come on in the second half.”

Upon Tottenham’s goal, which eventually sealed its victory, Bong burst into joy, hugging his co-hosts. Later, when Son was brought on in the second half just as he had forecast, the director rose to his feet and clapped with excitement.

Some viewers, amused by Bong’s enthusiastic reactions, joked in real time that they were watching the Cannes Film Festival, not a football livestream. Bong replied, “Let’s not bring up movies at a time like this.”