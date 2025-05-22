The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that the capital's night sky will be lit up with thousands of drones on Sunday.

Though three nighttime drone shows have been held since April 27, the city government stated that this will be the biggest performance yet, with more than 2,000 drones -- 800 more than in previous shows.

The multimedia extravaganza can be enjoyed for free anywhere near Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, northeastern Seoul.

While the drone light show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., acoustic and pop music performances will take place before and after the main show.

The city government also asked people to check the official announcement via the city government’s website or Instagram before the show, as the schedule may change depending on weather conditions such as heavy rain and strong winds.

The last drone show of the first half of this year is scheduled three weeks later, on June 15.