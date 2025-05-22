The conservative People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo vowed on Thursday to implement a major political reform, in part by reducing the number of lawmakers in the National Assembly by 10 percent to 270, to create momentum for broader public sector reform.

Kim also promised to repeal lawmakers' immunity to arrest and to prevent officials who are impeached by parliament from being immediately suspended before a final ruling.

Reiterating his earlier pledge to serve only three years if elected president, Kim said stepping aside for the election of his successor -- who could serve two four-year terms -- would enable a general election to be held concurrently in April 2028.