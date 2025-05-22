50 teams from 8 Asian countries to take the stage

Some of Asia’s most prominent musicians are set to thrill music fans once again this year.

Now in its second year, Asian Pop Festival 2025 will bring together diverse genres of Asian music, featuring over 50 acts from 8 countries across Asia.

The festival will unfold simultaneously across various venues in Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The spacious outdoor venue Culture Park will offer a picnic-like atmosphere while the light and sound production at Chroma promises an electrifying concert experience. Fans can also enjoy intimate performances at the Rubik Live Music Lounge.

The lineup for June 21, the festival's first day, includes Korean alternative rock band Silica Gel and rising global sensation Se So Neon. Japan’s genre-defying group Ego-Wappin’ is making its long-awaited return to Korea after 10 years while Indonesian pop band Lomba Sihir will also grace the stage.

The Chroma stage, the biggest nightclub in South Korea, will feature electronic music on the first day, hosting live performances by electronic band Idiotape and others.

On June 22, iconic Korean rock band Jaurim will headline, alongside the unique singer-songwrtier Chang Kiha, Japanese indie band Lamp and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Enno Cheng, who won two major honors at the 2023 Golden Melody Awards. Japanese rock band Yogee New Waves, known for reinvigorating the J-rock scene, will also perform. Hip-hop artists including J-Tong and Hypnosis Therapy will take over the Chroma stage on the second day.