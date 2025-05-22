The liberal Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate Rep. Lee Jae-myung on Thursday promised to strengthen the safety net for the underprivileged, blasting the current welfare system for allowing inequality due to people's unequal access to opportunities and resources.

Lee said the government and the private sector should shoulder more of the burden of housing, medical services, care services, education and public services.

To achieve this, Lee said he would establish a dedicated state-run organization and nurture public-private sector partnerships.

Lee also introduced his concept of a universal minimum income, which though unconditional would differ depending on an individual's status and stage in life.