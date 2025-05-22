Eight civic groups on Thursday called for a complete ban on the online sale of whale meat, arguing major local e-commerce players are condoning an illegal trade.

At a press conference held in front of Coupang’s headquarters in Seoul, the groups said that Korea's online retailers, including Naver, Gmarket, 11st, and Auction, are turning a blind eye to the sale of whale meat without the legally required product disposal certificates. Whales are protected species and their meat needs special approval for sale.

Coupang, they noted, had halted whale meat sales just two days before the conference.

The activists argued that the ease of online whale meat trading contributes to the ongoing illegal hunting and distribution of whale meat in South Korea.

Although whaling is banned in South Korea, whale meat can still be sold if the animal is caught as bycatch — a loophole critics say is continually exploited.

South Korea has joined the International Whaling Commission in 1978 and those who illegally capture whales face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.

Earlier this month, several individuals were arrested for illegally capturing whales in the East Sea. They were caught by the Coast Guard after reportedly butchering two whales at sea.

The civic groups called for a complete ban on the sale and distribution of whale carcasses, government action to prohibit their consumption and the designation of all whale species as protected. They also demanded the enactment of a Marine Mammal Protection Act.