Boynextdoor claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with its fourth EP, according to the chart dated May 26.

"No Genre" is the boy band’s third consecutive album to top the chart following previous EPs “How?” and “19.99.” The EP also topped Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales chart while its main track, “I Feel Good,” reached No. 29 on its Hot 100 Chart.

Boynextdoor rolled out the album on May 13, selling over a million copies in five days. The EP is its second million-seller, and first to reach the milestone within the first week.

The album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in seven regions and debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.