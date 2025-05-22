Jusarang Community, a local organization that operates "baby box" for abandoned children, has opened a shelter for single mothers and their babies, the church said Thursday.

The baby box is a facility that offers a safe and anonymous way for parents unable to raise their children to leave them in a secure environment, operated by the church-backed group.

The new shelter, named Jusarang Dream House, opened last year in Jeongbalsan-dong, Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

The community said the shelter is located near parks, public offices, kindergartens and elementary schools, making it a suitable environment for raising children. Officials said the facility will provide housing, counseling, education and programs to support mothers in becoming self-reliant.

Jusarang Church established the nation’s first baby box in 2009 in Gwanak-gu, Seoul. Since then, about 2,197 babies have been placed in the box.

The church said it maintains contact with 98 percent of the single mothers who use the baby box, and about 30 percent of the babies are eventually reunited with and raised by their mothers. The organization also offers financial, legal and medical support to these families.