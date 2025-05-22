Daybreak will hold a two-day concert in Seoul on July 5-6, said agency Mystic Story on Thursday.

This year's show, titled “Blue,” will be the 11th edition of its annual Summer Madness shows, which began in 2013.

The 17-year-old band is hosting "Blue" about six months after its “Semicolon” concert in December last year.

After the two-day performance, Daybreak participated in a series of music festivals and teamed up with the band Lucy in March for their joint show, “The Player Season 1.” The bands collaborated in 2022 when they dropped singles “The Answer” and “Oh-eh.”

Last month, the Daybreak released a cover of “Reminiscence,” the 80s hit song from Sanullim, as part of a project celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Korean rock band.