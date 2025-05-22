Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was leading his People Power Party rival Kim Moon-soo with 46 percent support against Kim's 32 percent, a survey showed Thursday.

In a National Barometer Survey conducted from Monday to Wednesday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came third with 10 percent.

More than half of the respondents, or 55 percent, said they were in favor of regime change by the DP through the June 3 presidential election, while 34 percent hoped to extend the rule of the former governing PPP.

The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,002 people aged 18 and older.

The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)