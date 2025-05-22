D.O of EXO is gearing up for renewed solo activities, according to a local media report Thursday.

He is putting together a full album to be released in early July at the latest, the report added. His latest endeavor was third solo EP “Blossom” a year ago. The solo set topped iTunes top albums charts in 36 regions. The track “Mars” landed atop top songs charts in 23 regions, while prerelease “Popcorn” did so in 17.

Earlier this year, D.O dropped the winter single “Snowfall at Night,” while just last month he sang “Forever” for hit medical drama “Resident Playbook.”

The singer and actor also starred in “Secret: Untold Melody,” which came out on the big screen in January, and will appear in Disney+ drama series “The Manipulated.”

In July, he will kick off a solo Asia tour from Seoul. The tour includes stops in Taiwan capital Taipei, Indonesia's Jakarta, Manila in the Philippines, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.