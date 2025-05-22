The fifth solo EP from Baekhyun exceeded 1 million copies sold in three days, agency INB100 said Wednesday, citing a local tally.

“Essence of Reverie” became the artist's fourth million-seller as a solo act, making him the first K-pop solo singer to achieve the feat in the 21st century.

Baekhyun's three previous albums — the second to fourth EPs, “Delight,” “Bambi” and “Hello World” — each sold over 1 million copies, but the new mini album set the record in just three days, marking the shortest time for Baekhyun. He also has seven million-selling albums under his belt as the leader of EXO.

Meanwhile, “Essence of Reverie” topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions, as did lead single “Elevator” on top songs charts in 14 regions.

Next month, he will embark on an international tour starting with a two-day show in Seoul.