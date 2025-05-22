Hankook Tire & Technology Co. said Thursday it has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Al-Ittihad, one of the top football clubs in the Saudi Pro League, starting from the 2024-2025 season.

Under the partnership, Hankook Tire said it aims to strengthen its global premium brand image by leveraging the international recognition of star club players, such as Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby.

As part of the deal, the company's logo will be featured on advertisements around the stadium, media backdrops and team apparel. Hankook Tire said it also plans to launch ticket giveaway promotions through online and offline channels to engage with global football fans. (Yonhap)