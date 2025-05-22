Renowned soprano Sumi Jo is set to receive France's Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters in recognition of her contributions to French art, the Korean Cultural Center in Paris has said.

According to the center Wednesday, the Korean soprano is scheduled to attend an award ceremony at the Opera-Comique in Paris on Monday to receive the highest rank of the three-tier honor bestowed by the French Ministry of Culture.

Established in 1957, the honor is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of art and literature or who have contributed to promoting French culture globally.

This recognition also highlights her recent contributions, such as launching her first international vocal competition in July last year at the historic Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley, aimed at supporting talented young vocalists on the global stage. (Yonhap)