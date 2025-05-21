BRUSSELS, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its first two hotels to achieve Verified Net Zero status, achieving 2040 requirements of the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels today. The properties in Oslo and Manchester are taking steps to eliminate Scope 1 & 2 emissions, significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions, aligned with the GHG protocol, and remove the remaining footprint with Nature Based Solutions. The achievement is unique, as the alignment with the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels is verified by a third party, TÜV Rheinland.

With the launch of two Verified Net Zero Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group is setting the gold standard for sustainable hospitality. The existing Park Inn by Radisson Manchester City Centre is renovated to Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, completing its transition on 19th May 2025. The current Park Inn by Radisson Oslo City Centre will be renovated to Radisson RED Oslo City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, and will be in operation as of the beginning of July 2025.

Net Zero actions in carbon footprint Scopes 1, 2 and 3

The Verified Net Zero program is comprehensive and includes the carbon footprint from energy use (Scopes 1 & 2 as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol or GHG) as well as the hotel's operational and supply chain footprint (Scope 3). Actions include the use of 100% renewable energy, achieved through electrification of hotels and/or the purchase of 100% renewable energy for all hotel functions from heating, cooling, hot water to cooking and spa & pool facilities. Next to overhauling operations to minimize waste, Radisson Hotel Group has re-evaluated its supply chains with a focus on Food & Beverage, and other sources of emissions such as hotel related transportation to minimize emissions.

All remaining emissions are compensated using Nature Based carbon credits from carbon removal in partnership with Agreena, the largest soil carbon program in Europe, supporting over 2,300 farmers to regenerate more than 4.5 million hectares of European farmland.

"Radisson Hotel Group aims to become Net Zero by 2050. While the move is easier in new build properties, the reality is that 80% of the buildings that need to become Net Zero by 2050 are already built. We believe it is critical to move as fast as possible with these existing buildings. Today, we are demonstrating that Net Zero conversion hotels are possible. In a conversion approach, the Manchester and Oslo hotels prove that non-sustainable hotels can become high performing asset classes with a positive impact on the planet. This approach needs to be serious and verified. And we are doing so with TÜV Rheinland. These Verified Net Zero hotels bring the future forward and offer guests the pinnacle of sustainable stays." commented Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman at Radisson Hotel Group.

How guests will experience Verified Net Zero during their stay

The opportunity to stay at a Verified Net Zero property allows guests to become part of a forward-thinking movement that combines comfort and innovation with sustainability. Verified Net Zero properties do this through three key features: 100% renewable energy, low-carbon menus, and by being a minimal waste hotel. Radisson Hotel Group's Verified Net Zero properties give guests the unique opportunity to stay in a hotel knowing their stay has a net zero carbon footprint.

Using 100% renewable energy sources means that Verified Net Zero hotels do not depend on using environmentally damaging fossil fuels for heating, cooling, hot water, and cooking.

Radisson Hotel Group partnered with Klimato – a specialized partner from Sweden – to develop low-carbon menus by analyzing the entire food offering for in-room dining menus, M&E menus and the breakfast buffet, curating recipes to lower their overall carbon footprint. Guests are informed by clear labels, ranking recipes' carbon footprints from A (best) to E (worst). Menus focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients while reducing recipe carbon footprints up to 40%, without compromising on taste.

New measures are in place to minimize waste based on the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle principles. Guests can rest assured a maximum of the waste will be avoided or recycled, and none of the waste goes to landfill. To enhance recycling and minimize waste, Verified Net Zero hotels:

Regarding the announcement, Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability & Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said, "With the opening of our first two Verified Net Zero hotels, Radisson Hotel Group demonstrates its commitment to Net Zero 2050, and to showcasing truly sustainable hospitality. For the first time, we focus on reducing emissions from energy, operations and the supply chain. As we face the evolving challenge of climate change, Radisson Hotel Group is taking an essential step in reshaping the future of hospitality, one Verified Net Zero hotel at a time."

Re-opening of Radisson Net Zero Hotel Manchester City Centre

Following the refurbishment of the Park Inn by Radisson property, Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, brings a rebranded/upgraded hospitality experience, located just steps from the AO Arena and Manchester Victoria train station.

The hotel provides the perfect location for those visiting the renowned AO Arena - a leading music, events and entertainment venue - either as a place to enjoy a sustainable stay or somewhere to enjoy dinner & drinks before heading to a show. The neighboring Manchester Victoria station has connections both locally across the Greater Manchester region and nationally, including linking the city with London in just over two hours.

The clean and modern Scandinavian-inspired design of Radisson is ready to be experienced in all 252 guest rooms and suites, providing balance, wellbeing and a calming environment, featuring neutral tones and natural design elements. A welcoming bar and restaurant offers guests a variety of dishes and an outdoor terrace, ensuring a memorable stay for both leisure and business visitors.

The hotel is tailored for groups and family get-togethers, with rooms featuring two double beds as well as open-plan spaces for relaxing and socializing. Guests can unwind in the tranquil spa, with a range of beauty treatments on offer as well as enjoying the heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room and gym. Additionally, the hotel's state-of-the-art event facilities provide capacity for up to 220 attendees, making it the perfect venue for a wide range of meetings or celebrations.

Within a few minutes' walk of the hotel sits Manchester's finest shopping, cultural and leisure destinations, including Selfridges, Corn Exchange Manchester, Manchester Cathedral and the National Football Museum.

