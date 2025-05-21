A delegation of former US Congress members is visiting Korea to strengthen Korea-US ties by deepening bilateral cultural and economic understanding.

The delegation arrived in Korea on May 14, invited by the Kim Chang-joon US-Korea Foundation. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2011 by former US Representative Jay Kim Chang-joon, a Republican who represented California’s 41st District in Riverside County from 1992 to 1998.

This year’s 12-member bipartisan delegation includes seven former lawmakers and their spouses. The Republican participants are Greg Pence of Indiana, John Katko of New York, and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri. The Democratic members include John Sarbanes of Maryland, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, and Kwanza Hall of Georgia.

During their visit, the delegation took part in several cultural and economic activities. On Thursday, they visited the World Taekwondo Headquarters, also known as Kukkiwon, where they learned about the traditional Korean martial art. The following day, the group visited the factory of electrolyte manufacturer Enchem in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, to show support for the company’s expansion plans in the US.

On Saturday, the delegation experienced Korean temple cuisine during a visit to Jingwansa, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Seoul. On Sunday, they traveled to Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, a city renowned for its UNESCO-listed cultural heritage sites. There, they met with Gyeongju City Mayor Joo Nak-young and expressed support for the city’s hosting of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

This Thursday, the group is scheduled to attend a banquet at Passion Gukbap, a franchise restaurant operated by Passion Korea that specializes in gukbap, a traditional Korean dish of rice served in hot soup. The 10-day trip will conclude on Saturday.

Since 2019, the Kim Chang-joon US-Korea Foundation has invited former US lawmakers on eight occasions in cooperation with the Association of Former Members of Congress, in an ongoing effort to strengthen Korea-US relations.