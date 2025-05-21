Missile-maker LIG Nex1 and aircraft producer KAI draw attention from Southeast Asian countries with affordable, adaptable solutions

By Hwang Joo-young and Joint Press Corps

LANGKAWI, Malaysia — Southeast Asia’s largest defense exhibition opened Tuesday on the island of Langkawi, with South Korea emerging as a dominant presence amid growing regional demand for cost-effective, adaptable and combat-proven weapons systems.

The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, or LIMA 2025, kicked off its five-day run with some 510 exhibitors from 25 countries.

Among them, South Korean defense firms Korea Aerospace Industries and LIG Nex1 drew particular attention for their growing regional presence and offerings that closely align with local defense needs.

On the opening day, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the KAI booth, where CEO Kang Goo-young briefed him on the FA-50M’s active electronically scanned array radar, aerial refueling capabilities and delivery timeline.

“You’ll be able to see the FA-50M flying over Langkawi at the next LIMA,” Kang told the prime minister.

In 2023, Malaysia signed a contract to procure 18 FA-50M jets, marking the country’s first-ever purchase of Korean-made fighter aircraft. The jets are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

KAI, in particular, is rapidly expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia — a trend that is also drawing interest from global defense partners. European missile manufacturer MBDA mounted its Brimstone air-to-ground missile on a mock-up of the FA-50, signaling its intent to align with Korea’s growing platforms.

“Markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia, where KAI is already active, are strategically attractive entry points for us,” said Savio Babu, MBDA’s airborne technical executive.

Babu also cited Indonesia’s role in the KF-21 program and Malaysia’s potential follow-up FA-50 order as key reasons MBDA is promoting compatibility with KAI aircraft — aiming to appeal to both current and prospective users.

LIG Nex1, meanwhile, attracted attention with its naval surface-to-air missile system K-SAAM, branded as Haegung in Korea. The company, which recently opened a regional office in Kuala Lumpur, is actively pursuing opportunities across Southeast Asia, where maritime security needs are on the rise.

Designed to defend warships from incoming threats, Haegung is currently under review by the Malaysian Navy. “Haegung is gaining traction because of our strengths in delivery timelines, technology transfer and long-term maintenance support,” an LIG Nex1 official said.

High-ranking officers from the Vietnamese Navy also visited the booth and inquired about integrating Haegung into smaller vessels. A formal presentation on the company’s full shipborne combat system was requested, the official added.

“There’s a view in the industry that once a country starts showing serious interest in a system, its neighbors tend to take notice — and often follow,” the LIG Nex1 official said. “In such cases, if a South Korean defense firm gains a foothold in one country, that success could serve as a bridgehead into the broader Southeast Asian market.”

Meanwhile, major US players such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing were notably absent from this year’s exhibition, which some observers interpret as a reflection of shifting dynamics in the region’s defense procurement priorities.

Another industry official at the event, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the absence of these traditional defense giants underscores how tightening budgets and growing operational demands are pushing many buyers in the region to seek affordable, field-tested solutions with flexible support structures, rather than high-end, legacy systems.

“You can see countries like Iran, China and Russia also marketing aggressively here,” the source added. “Southeast Asian countries are less concerned with geopolitical blocs and more focused on securing the right capabilities on the right terms.”