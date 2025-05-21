Cannes-winning director joins diverse lineup alongside author Bora Chung, actor Park Jeong-min, star chef Choi Kang-rok

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook, renowned for his visually striking and psychologically complex films, will participate in the 2025 Seoul International Book Fair, the annual book fair's organizer announced Wednesday.

Park has often drawn inspiration from literature, adapting several novels into screen productions including the HBO series "The Sympathizer" (2024) and the BBC series "The Little Drummer Girl" (2019).

During his talk on June 20, titled Park Chan-wook's Literary Anchors, Park will discuss elements of novels that captivate him, the process of translating literature into cinema, and the books that have deeply influenced his creative vision, according to SIBF.

The 2025 SIBF, organized by the Korean Publishers Association and held June 18-22 at Coex in Seoul, invites visitors to reflect on the idea of personal refuge in uncertain times under the theme, "The Last Resort." This year’s fair will welcome over 530 publishers and literary organizations including 100 overseas publishers from 16 countries.

A diverse lineup of Korean authors will be present, including Kim Ae-ran, Kim Cho-yeop, Kim Ho-yeon, Park Seo-lyeon, Sohn Won-pyung, Jang Ryu-jin, Cho Ye-eun, Cheon Seon-ran and Choi Jin-young.

International Booker-shortlisted author Bora Chung of "Cursed Bunny," will debut her new release, "The Children’s House," while Korean American author Kim Ju-hye of "Beasts of a Little Land" will discuss her latest novel, "City of Night Birds."

Actor and publisher Park Jeong-min will also join the lineup, and star chef Choi Kang-rok from "Culinary Class Wars" will unveil his new book.

Taiwan has been selected as this year’s Guest of Honor. Featured events will include a conversation between Rex How, writer and publisher at Locus Publishing Company, and picture book artist Lee Suzy. Illustrator Bei Lynn and graphic novel artist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim will also have a book talk.

Tickets are available at a 50 percent early bird discount (6,000 won) until May 27. From May 28 to June 17, a 30 percent discount (8,000 won) will apply. Standard adult admission is 12,000 won.

For more information, visit the official SIBF website.