K-pop sensation is only the second Korean male artist to appear on Billboard cover

J-Hope of BTS has landed on the May cover of Billboard Magazine, marking a significant milestone in his solo career.

He is the second Korean male solo artist to appear on the magazine's cover following Psy in 2012. BTS as a group previously graced the cover in 2018 and 2021.

In the accompanying interview, J-Hope reflected on his goals as a solo musician saying he aims to bring positive energy to listeners and fans.

J-Hope continues to prove his unwavering popularity and musicality both as a member of BTS and as a remarkable soloist. In 2022, he became the first Korean singer to perform on the main stage of Lollapalooza Chicago.

He is currently on his first world tour, “Hope on the Stage,” which kicked off Feb. 28 at Kspo Dome in Songpo-gu, Seoul. On tour, he has continued to break new ground and set impressive records.

On April 4 and 6, he performed at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, drawing a total of 46,000 fans over the two nights. He was also the first Korean solo artist to headline a solo concert at the venue. Following his performances at Saitama Super Arena in Japan from April 19 to 21, major Japanese daily newspapers published special editions exclusively covering J-Hope’s concerts, underscoring the immense local interest and impact of his shows.

The singer also achieved impressive milestones with his latest singles “Sweet Dreams” and “Mona Lisa,” both of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

J-Hope's world tour continues with two shows in Taipei, Taiwan on May 24-25, and wraps up June 13-14 at Goyang Sports Complex Stadium in Korea.