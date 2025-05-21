TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the launch of AMD Radeon™ RX 9060 XT and Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 graphics cards. The Radeon™ RX 9060 XT graphics card features enhanced ray tracing capabilities for an ultra-immersive gaming experience, while the Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 graphics card aims to deliver top-level performance for AI computing and machine-learning workloads.

GIGABYTE's Radeon™ RX 9060 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card is equipped with the iconic WINDFORCE cooling system, featuring Hawk Fan, server-grade thermal conductive gel, multiple heat pipes, and Screen Cooling for optimal heat dissipation under intensive workloads. The Hawk Fan is designed to minimize turbulence and noise, resulting in up to a 53.6% increase in air pressure and a 12.5% increase in air volume without compromising acoustics. Meanwhile, the highly deformable and non-fluid server-grade conductive gel provides optimal contact on uneven surfaces and effectively resists deformation from transport or long-term use. Combined with multiple heat pipes and Screen Cooling, an extended heatsink allows air to pass through, making GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 9060 XT GAMING OC the gateway for mainstream gamers.

To deliver next-level AI computing performance, the GIGABYTE Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 AI TOP 32G graphics card is proven with real-world AI and machine-learning workloads through major LLM models for simulation, intensive GPU and memory tests, and multi-GPU benchmark under long-duration testing and monitoring. Paired with GIGABYTE's AI TOP Utility software, users can easily deploy AMD ROCm™ software, a comprehensive open-source stack, optimized for Generative AI and HPC applications. To address optimal cooling efficiency during AI workloads, GIGABYTE leverages an exclusive inward-indented fan design to channel cool air straight to each heatsink. Meanwhile, GIGABYTE applies composite metal grease on the GPU, which is a premium thermal interface material for air-cooled cards in this generation. Combined with server-grade conductive gel, an all-copper vapor chamber, precision-machined heatsink, and robust metal framework together to whisk heat away from the GPU, VRAM, and supporting circuitry.

GIGABYTE will showcase Radeon™ RX 9060 XT Gaming OC and Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 AI TOP graphics cards during COMPUTEX 2025. Please visit GIGABYTE official website for more product information.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2690346/GIGABYTE_1.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2690345/GIGABYTE_2.jpg?p=medium600