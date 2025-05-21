Lee Jangjun of Golden Child announced Tuesday via his agency that he is planning a meet-and-greet on his own for the first time.

He invited fans to the event dubbed "Jangjun Town" which will be held twice in Seoul on June 22. Lee was the main rapper of the band and is appearing in marathon-themed show “Live to Run.”

In the meantime, Choi Sungyun will greet fans eight more times in Japan, according to his agency W& Entertainment on Wednesday.

He will hold fan meetings twice each day in Osaka on June 21-22 and in Tokyo on July 5-6, expanding his first solo fan meetings in the country, “All About Yun.” He hosted the event in April and May but added the dates as per fans’ request.

They debuted as members of the band in 2017 but all members, except Lee and Hong Joochan, left agency Woollim Entertainment when their contracts expired in December last year effectively disbanding the seven-member group.