Mirae Asset Global Investments, the asset management arm of Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group, has surpassed 400 trillion won ($288 billion) in assets under management, with 45 percent of its portfolio operated overseas.

The company announced Wednesday that its total AUM had reached 403 trillion won, continuing a steady upward trend from 305 trillion won at the end of 2023 and 378 trillion won at the end of 2024.

Of the total, 181 trillion won — approximately 45 percent — is managed in overseas markets across 16 regions, including the United States, Vietnam, Brazil, the UK, India and Japan. This marks a significant increase from 147 trillion won in overseas assets as of May 2024.

The asset manager attributed its rapid growth largely to its exchange-traded fund portfolio. Mirae Asset currently oversees approximately 212 trillion won in ETFs globally, surpassing the entire domestic ETF market, which stands at around 200 trillion won.

Over the past decade, while global ETF managers saw an average annual growth rate of 17.8 percent, Mirae Asset’s ETF business grew at a rate of 34.4 percent — nearly double the industry average.

Its US-based ETF affiliate, Global X, has grown from managing 8 trillion won in 2018 — when it was acquired by Mirae Asset — to now managing 80 trillion won. Global X EU, its European arm, has recorded an average annual growth rate of 182 percent over the past five years.

In April, the firm announced that its Australian unit, Global X Australia, manages assets worth 10 billion Australian dollars ($6.4 billion), more than double the A$4.64 billion in assets it managed when acquired in 2022.

“Mirae Asset Global Investments leverages its robust global network to conduct diversified asset allocation across international markets and utilize a wide range of investment vehicles,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of innovation and global business at Mirae Asset Global Investments, via a press release.

“We will continue to introduce competitive products that drive market innovation and support investors’ financial well-being in retirement.”