Emerging Korean artist reinterprets Giveon’s 'Heartbreak Anniversary'

Rising Korean R&B artist Dane, who is signed with Nostalgiaa Records, was featured in the Grammys’ official YouTube content series "ReImagined" on Wednesday.

"ReImagined" invites a new generation of artists to reinterpret Grammy-winning or nominated tracks through their own musical lens.

For the project, Dane reimagined Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” a track nominated for best R&B song at the 2022 Grammy Awards. With his signature emotive vocals and minimalist arrangement, Dane offers a fresh take while preserving the original track's tenderness and melancholy.

“Accompanied only by guitar, Dane softens the original's layered production into a stripped-down arrangement filled with raw vulnerability,” the official Grammy website noted.

Dane debuted in 2024 with “Selfie,” portraying heartbreak with his gentle voice and simple guitar sound. He followed up this year with “She Said,” again showcasing his strength in blending honest storytelling with music.

Nostalgiaa Records focuses on authenticity-driven artists unconstrained by genre or convention. The label has quickly gained attention for cultivating musicians who are seen to represent the voice and spirit of Generation Z.