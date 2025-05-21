Baekhyun of EXO landed at the top of the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 24 regions with his fifth solo EP “Essence of Reverie.”

Main track “Elevator” notched No. 1 spot on its Top Songs Chart in 14 of them.

The mini album was rolled out on Monday and sold more than 800,000 copies in two days, raising expectations for it to become his fourth consecutive million-selling album, following his three previous EPs — “Delight,” “Bambi” and “Hello World.”

Meanwhile, the artist is set to launch his first solo world tour “Reverie.” He will kick off the tour with a two-date show in Seoul on June 7 and will visit 28 more cities across the world, taking a step further from his solo Asia tour “Lonsdaleite” which took him to 14 in the region last year.