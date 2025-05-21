Hyundai Rotem Co., said Wednesday it will showcase its advanced manned-unmanned teamingcapabilities for amphibious military operations at the 2025 International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition later this month.

The defense equipment and rail system arm of Hyundai Motor Group said it will participate in the biennial naval defense trade show set to take place from May 28-31 at BEXCO in South Korea's southern port city of Busan.

At 2025 MADEX, Hyundai Rotem plans to highlight its MUM-T technologies and products tailored for amphibious missions that bridge both land and sea operations.

MUM-T refers to a battlefield integration strategy that enables manned vehicles or personnel to work in coordination with unmanned systems, such as drones or unmanned ground vehicles.

Hyundai Rotem will showcase the HR-SHERPA, a next-generation multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle, which can be equipped with a variety of mission-specific payloads. Since its introduction in 2018, the HR-SHERPA has gone through various upgrades, with the fourth-generation model launched last year.

The company will also display the export variant of its K2 battle tank, the K2EX, as well as a prototype of its next-generation tank currently under development.

"We aim to strengthen our global presence in future battlefield systems with the HR-SHERPA and other advanced manned-unmanned integration technologies," a Hyundai Rotem official said. (Yonhap)