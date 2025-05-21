South Korea and France are set to mark a milestone year in cultural exchanges.

To celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Korean Culture Minister Yu In-chon and French Culture Minister Rachida Dati on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intention on Cultural Cooperation in Paris.

The agreement is expected to usher in another year rich with cultural engagement, building on a landmark moment in 2015–16 when the Year of Korea-France Bilateral Exchange was held to commemorate 130 years of relations.

Endorsed by both heads of state, the initiative featured a record 492 official events -- 389 in the cultural field alone -- significantly strengthening the bilateral partnership, according to the cultural ministry.

Building on the foundation of the 1965 Korea-France Cultural, Technological and Scientific Agreement, the new agreement outlines more specific areas and methods of cooperation, Korea's Culture Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

It aims to deepen institutional ties between cultural, artistic, and heritage organizations in both countries, facilitate the joint production, performance, exhibition, and promotion of artistic works, and support collaboration in the film, audiovisual content and gaming industries. The agreement also reflects both nations’ shared commitment to protecting and enhancing access to cultural, intangible, and natural heritage. By articulating clearer goals and responsibilities than previous frameworks, the LOI seeks to increase the effectiveness and visibility of Korea-France cultural cooperation.

Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the year, beginning with a special anniversary event on June 4. Korea will also participate as Guest of Honor at the Paris Book Fair and be featured in a Korea Focus program at the upcoming Avignon Festival. These events are designed to spotlight the growing presence and influence of Korean culture in France.

In addition to high-profile events in Paris and Avignon, efforts are underway to expand cultural outreach beyond the capital. The ministry is working with local governments and cultural institutions in regional cities including Tours, Nantes, Montpellier, and Toulouse to host Korean cultural festivals. These events will introduce a wide range of Korean cultural content to communities that may have fewer opportunities to engage with Korean culture. By targeting cultural hubs outside Paris, the initiative aims to create a more balanced and inclusive exchange between the two countries.

Korean Culture Minister Yu In-chon emphasized the historic and ongoing importance of Korea-France relations, referring to France as a friend that has stood by Korea for over 140 years since the signing of the 1886 Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation.

He also highlighted France’s status as a cultural superpower and the most visited country in the world, noting its leadership in heritage preservation and the arts.

At the same time, he pointed to the remarkable rise of Korean pop culture in France, citing the rapid sell-outs of K-pop concerts and the success of the Korean drama "A Shoulder to Cry On," which recently ranked No. 1 on Netflix in France. These trends, he said, underscore the growing enthusiasm in France for Korean creative content and the potential for deeper collaboration.

“The signing of this LOI marks not only a celebration of the past 140 years but a forward-looking commitment to ensuring that our citizens can continue to engage meaningfully with one another’s cultures,” Yu said. “We plan to create a rich program of cultural exchange that people in both countries can directly experience and enjoy.”