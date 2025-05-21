South Korean nationals living or staying abroad went to the polls Tuesday to pick a new president as overseas voting began ahead of the June 3 election, according to embassy officials.

The out-of-country voting will run for six days, with more than 258,000 South Korean nationals, including those registered as absentee voters, eligible to vote at 223 polling stations across 118 countries.

In the US capital of Washington and three adjacent states, 4,272 South Korean voters have registered to cast their votes at a voting station set up in Annandale, Virginia. During the 2022 presidential election, 2,994 of the 4,254 registered South Korean voters in the four areas cast ballots.

South Korean Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong cast his vote at the polling station, calling for citizens in the US to exercise their voting rights.

"The overseas voting process is a path through which overseas Koreans' opinion can be reflected in the government's policy. That said, I hope that every single one can participate in the voting," Cho said.

He also expressed hope that the alliance between South Korea and the United States will remain robust under a new government in Seoul.

"I think that the South Korea-US alliance is a diplomatic relationship that plays the most central role for national interests in terms of all sectors, including diplomacy, security and the economy of South Korea," the ambassador said.

"I expect and believe that the alliance will continue to remain strong and develop further after the launch of a new government (in South Korea)."

In Japan, some 38,000 out of 411,000 South Korean nationals aged 18 or over with voting rights registered to vote, the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo said.

Polling stations have been set up in Tokyo and other major cities like Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe, Sapporo, Sendai and Fukuoka.

Park Cheol-hee, South Korea's ambassador to Japan, was among those who cast their ballots earlier in the day.

"It's very important for overseas Koreans to exercise their right to vote for the progress of Korea," Park told reporters after voting. "I'd like to encourage as many people as possible to visit the polling stations, even if they're busy."

Ten polling stations have been set up in China, including the South Korean Embassy in Beijing and the consulates general in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Xian, Wuhan, Chengdu, Qingdao and Hong Kong, as well as the consular office in Dalian.

Of the 4,218 registered voters, 250 nationals came to cast their ballots during the day, an embassy official in Beijing said.

The first voter was a university student in New Zealand, the South Korean Embassy in Wellington said. (Yonhap)