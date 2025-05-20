South Korea and the European Union (EU) agreed Tuesday on the need to boost cooperation in responding to growing cyberthreats worldwide, including North Korea's cryptocurrency theft, to ensure a safe and open cyberspace order, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The two sides shared the understanding during their bilateral policy dialogue on cybersecurity, held in Seoul earlier in the day to discuss joint efforts to enhance collaboration amid a rapidly changing international cybersecurity environment.

The talks were led by Youn Jong-kwon, director-general for international security at South Korea's foreign ministry, and Maciej Stadejek, director for security and defense policy at the European External Action Service.

"The two sides analyzed the growing cyberthreat landscape, identified the types of cyberthreats posed by key actors, including North Korea's cryptocurrency theft, and agreed on the need for close cooperation between the two to effectively respond to these threats," the ministry said in a release.

They also discussed ways to advance cooperation in cyber-related issues in light of their bilateral security and defense partnership, as well as at the multilateral stages such as the United Nations.

They shared the need to strengthen collaboration in international investigations into cybercrimes, which have increasingly become sophisticated given the technological advancements, through swift and timely information-sharing and other joint efforts.

The two sides also agreed on the need to support efforts by countries to bolster their cyber capabilities in order to build a peaceful, secure and open cyberspace.

WIth the cyber issues rapidly evolving into a key shared challenge, South Korea and the EU agreed to further advance their cyber policy consultations as a platform for comprehensive dialogue on cybersecurity and other related fields, the ministry said.

Also attending the meeting were officials from South Korea's National Intelligence Service, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the National Policy Agency, as well as from the cybersecurity division of the European Commission. (Yonhap)