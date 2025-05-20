The National Assembly Futures Institute on Tuesday launched Korean Consensus, a forum for overcoming partisan divides on foreign and security policies.

The forum aims to bridge the two parties' positions on foreign affairs and foster some consistency in policy attitudes from one administration to the next.

South Korea's foreign and security policies have been "short-sighted," lasting only for the five years of a single administration, according to, Futures Institute president Kim Ki-sik.

Korean Consensus will be a "place to discuss foreign affairs and security issues affecting the Korean Peninsula, and form a bipartisan consensus to make long-term strategies possible," Kim said.

Speaker Woo Won-shik said National Assembly members "shoulder a greater responsibility to actively engage in diplomacy to help the country navigate the tumultuous global order."

"I hope that at Korean Consensus, we can move beyond partisan thinking and restore balance in foreign policy making," Woo said.