The Seoul Bus Transport Association, which represents Seoul-based bus operators, announced Tuesday that it would maintain the principle of not paying drivers who did not work during the upcoming nationwide strike on May 28.

While apologizing for the deadlocked wage talks between the unionized bus drivers and management, the association said that it would also take legal action against any attempt to obstruct voluntary bus operations during the bus drivers’ strike.

“We will strictly adhere to the no-work, no pay principle stipulated by the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act. The association will take appropriate measures to ensure the rights of the drivers who decide not to participate in the strike as well,” said Kim Jung-hwan, chair of Seoul Bus Transport Association, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The no-work, no pay principle states that workers do not have to be paid while on strike, and the respective unions have to pay their striking workers.

The association also emphasized that it would work to reach a mutually acceptable agreement with drivers.

“The association fully recognizes the drivers’ (dissatisfaction with the) current compensation system. And we would like to discuss the extent of any additional increase based on the current salary. The claims about a wage freeze or a reduction in salaries are unfounded,” the chair explained.

However, the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation has argued that the regular bonuses and allowances, which are closely related to continued employment and the number of working days, need to be included in any new wage system.

As the Supreme Court of Korea revised the criteria and scope of base pay in a December 2024 ruling, the union insisted that regular bonuses must be reflected in the new base pay and that the matter was non-negotiable.

The Seoul Bus Transport Association argued that the union’s was not being realistic.

“If the union’s demands are accepted, it will amount to an excessive wage increase of approximately 300 billion won ($215 million) per year. A sharp increase in the transportation budget would require either a reduction in the budget for the welfare policies designed for Seoul citizens or a significant fare hike,” Kim explained.

The association stated that the intent behind the court ruling was to make both the union and management build a future-oriented wage system, adding that wages are not determined by law, but through mutual agreement between labor and management.

The drivers previously announced that they would approach negotiations with an open mind to minimize public inconvenience in early May. If no acceptable agreement was reached within the 15-day mediation period, a nationwide strike would begin on May 28.

The union sent an official letter to the association to request two separate meetings for negotiation, one on a day between Wednesday and Sunday, and one on May 27, according to the Seoul Bus Transport Association.

The association accepted the request and scheduled a meeting for this week. But the exact date for the negotiation is yet to be announced.