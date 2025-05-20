The number of elementary school students in the capital experiencing symptoms related to depression and anxiety has steadily increased over the past few years, according to a recent study.

Conducted over three years beginning in 2021, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education study included 113 Seoul-based elementary schools and surveyed 3,754 students. It was conducted in the format of a focus group interview, which is a qualitative research method where participants engage in a guided discussion about a specific topic. Based on conclusions drawn from the FGI study, the city’s education office consulted relevant mental health experts on signs of mental health concerns.

According to the Education Office’s study, elementary students showing signs of depression on a three-point scale increased each year, from 0.51 point in 2021 to 0.66 in 2022 and 0.73 in 2023.

Students showing signs of anxiety also showed a steady increase among elementary school students over the three years. On a 1-point scale, the score increased from 0.44 in 2021 to 0.54 in 2022 and 0.58 in 2023.

Over the same period, elementary school students showing emotional sensitivity increased from 0.41 point in 2021 to 0.49 point in 2023. As for students exhibiting pessimism, the study also noticed an increase from 0.17 in 2021 to 0.26 in 2023.

The study pointed to several factors behind the consistent decrease in mental health conditions among elementary students, including stress from academic pressure and peer-to-peer relationships, increased time spent on smartphones, greater exposure to social media, and reduced sleep.

“There are more underage students nowadays using social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, where they can indirectly experience what others’ lives are like,” the report noted. “This phenomenon can lead students to compare themselves to the glamorous lives of others, leading to feelings of relative deprivation.”

Other than these factors, however, the study suggested that overprotective parenting attitudes in Korea may have also contributed to the rise in negative emotions.

“Children who are excessively emotionally protected and supported in the face of small concerns tend to have higher levels of anxiety and become easily discouraged by minor difficulties,” the study added. "Due to the trend of sensitive parenting and the incorrect approach of overly accommodating to children's emotions, elementary school students' emotional immunity is at a low level, making them more vulnerable to depression and anxiety."