Jin presents versatile musicality with 8 different versions

BTS member Jin is breathing new life into his recent hit “Don’t Say You Love Me” through a genre-blending remix album.

Jin dropped "Don’t Say You Love Me (Remixes)" on Tuesday. The album is part of Jin’s second mini album “Echo,” which was released Friday, and reimagines the main track across eight different versions, including the original and its instrumental.

The remixes explore a spectrum of sounds: band, lofi, disco, synthwave, '90s Pop and future pop.

The band version delivers a live concert-like experience, filled with vibrant instrumentals. The lofi remix emphasizes gentle acoustic guitar lines. The disco remix brightens the song with dreamy synth layers and a funky disco rhythm, while the synthwave version evokes retro vibes with bouncy drums and bass grooves.

Other versions include the '90s pop remix, layered with nostalgic synth textures, and the future pop remix, which starts with soft guitar arpeggios before building into dramatic string sections.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” conveys the complex duality of love, which can be both comforting and painful, with Jin’s signature emotional depth. Upon release, the track debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, reflecting its strong reception from fans worldwide.

Jin is also set to perform the track on Thursday's episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” This marks his return to the show approximately six months after his appearance in November, where he performed “Running Wild.”