Kumquats are citrus fruits known for their refreshing aroma and a flavor that leans more tart than sweet. When made into jeonggwa (a traditional Korean fruit preserve), they become chewy, making for a delightful, appetite-boosting dessert. Try serving them with cream cheese on crackers or tarts, or toss them into a salad for a bright, citrusy accent.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Check out more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Source: "Jjille’s Classic Tteok House" by Beak Yoona (Sidaein)

Ingredients:

500 grams kumquat

200 grams sugar

250 grams water

50 grams corn syrup

Instructions:

Wash the kumquats thoroughly using baking soda, remove the stems, then slice them in half crosswise and remove the seeds.

In a mixing bowl, layer the prepared kumquats and sugar alternately. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for several hours until the sugar fully dissolves.

Transfer the sugared kumquats to a saucepan. Add the water and corn syrup, then bring to a boil over medium heat.

Once it starts boiling, reduce to low heat. Skim off any foam and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Repeat this simmering and cooling process 2 to 3 more times.

Drain the syrup using a strainer. Dry the kumquats in a food dehydrator at 60–70° Celsius for 6 hours.

Storage

Up to 2 weeks in refrigerator

Up to 3 months in freezer