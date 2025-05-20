Seoul is considering ending weekend car restrictions on a central stretch of the Cheonggyecheon road, which runs along both sides of the city's iconic urban stream, after business owners in the area raised concerns about falling sales.

Cheonggyecheon, an artificially restored stream running through central Seoul, draws both locals and tourists for its scenic walkway, historical bridges, and proximity to major shopping and business districts.

City officials confirmed this week that they’ve asked the National Police Agency for a temporary lift of the car-free policy that currently blocks vehicles from entering the 880-meter stretch between Cheonggye Plaza and Samil bridge every weekend and on holidays. A final decision is expected following a police review next month.

The policy, implemented in 2005 when the stream was restored, was part of a broader effort to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown. The Cheonggyecheon quickly became a popular destination for both locals and tourists, with foreign visitors making up 5 percent of the total foot traffic in the stream in 2015, according to official Seoul city data.

But nearby shop owners argue that lifting car restrictions could help revitalize their struggling weekend business, prompting the city to reevaluate the policy.

“If a temporary lift is approved, we’ll monitor whether sales improve,” a Seoul city official said. “Only with verified data can we consider a permanent rollback.”

The city’s move follows a similar decision in the Sinchon area, where a vehicle ban on Yonsei-ro was reversed earlier this year after a policy trial showed that reintroducing car traffic led to higher local sales. That zone had been reserved for buses and pedestrians since 2014.

While some businesses call for lifting traffic restrictions, data shows Cheonggyecheon remains one of Seoul’s busiest pedestrian areas. A 2019 study by Ewha Womans University's geography department, funded by Korea’s transport ministry, analyzed telecom data across 18 city-designated walking routes. It found that Cheonggyecheon Course 1 (a 2.9-kilometer path from Cheonggye Plaza to Ogansu bridge) sees an average of 8,550 pedestrians per day per 10-meter segment. The section under review for policy change, between Cheonggye Plaza and Samil bridge, covers about 880 meters of that route. In contrast, the next busiest route is Gyeonghuigung to Seodaemun — a quieter, heritage-focused route — averages around 4,000 pedestrians per 10 meters.

The study specifically mentions that the highest concentration of pedestrians appears near key points like Cheonggye Plaza and Samil bridge, especially on weekdays between noon and 5 p.m.

As of early 2024, Seoul operates 141 car-free zones citywide, totaling over 31.9 kilometers.