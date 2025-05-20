'We Are' demonstrates group's confidence after rebranding

K-pop girl group I-dle, known for crafting a distinctive musical identity, has staked out a powerful comeback with a stronger sense of self and team synergy.

The group's eighth mini album, "We Are," marks a number of significant milestones: It is the group’s first release under a new name — dropping the “(G)” from the former (G)I-dle — and its first album since the five bandmates renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment.

By removing the “G” and parentheses, I-dle has redefined its identity, signaling a break from traditional gender classifications and symbolic limitations. The group now embraces a broader, more inclusive image.

“From the time of our debut, people often asked about the ‘G’ in parentheses. Now it feels like we’ve finally claimed our name,” said Miyeon at a press conference Monday in Gangnam, Seoul.

The album title "We Are" reflects an evolution from the group's debut album "I Am," shifting the focus from the individual to the collective.

“Back then, we were more focused on introducing ourselves individually. Now, we want to tell stories as a group, as I-dle,” explained Soyeon. “That’s why we all took part in the songwriting from the planning stage.”

Lead track “Good Thing” and B-side “Girlfriend” are produced by the team's leader and main producer Soyeon, who has long shaped the group’s musical direction. Other members also contributed their own songs, showcasing growth and versatility.

Yuqi wrote and composed the disco-infused “Love Tease,” while Minnie offered the dreamlike “Chain.” Miyeon presents a groovy R&B track with “unstoppable,” while Shuhua makes her lyric-writing debut with “If You Want.”

“Good Thing” presents early 2010s autotune aesthetics with a nostalgic twist.

“It has that throwback autotune sound I remember fondly, but I think it’ll feel fresh for younger listeners,” said Soyeon. “The lyrics tell a story about confronting a cheating lover. It’s full of lines that female idols often don't use, which makes the song even wittier and bolder.”

Yuqi shared, "When I first heard the song, it felt like getting hit by electricity from start to finish. It was fun, and since it was something we hadn't tried before, it felt fresh and exciting."

With their contracts renewed and rebranding complete, the bandmates are now focused on longevity and artistic flexibility.

“In our early days, we just wanted to succeed and win first place. But now, after renewing our contracts, our goal is to keep singing for a long time in many different ways,” said Soyeon. “We want to be a group that can pull off anything, from sweet pop to rock.”