LG Electronics said Tuesday it is hosting a summit on heating, ventilation and air conditioning, in line with its latest push to expand business in the fast-growing Global South region.

The LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit 2025 kicked off Monday for a four-day run in Korea, inviting consultants from seven Asian countries, including India, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

The summit focuses on the latest trends in the HVAC industry, while showcasing the company’s lineup of system air conditioners, chillers and thermal management solutions for data centers.

LG has been eying the Global South, a region encompassing Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, as a key market for growth and new business opportunities.

The company cited rapid growth in manufacturing and urban development in the region, which is fueling demand for HVAC systems in factories and office buildings.

LG said it plans to strengthen its HVAC business by promoting its customized design and operational capabilities to secure future project bids. As part of this effort, the tech giant held a summit for African consultants in Kenya on May 14, and plans to invite consultants from the Middle East to Korea in June and from Latin America in July.

“We will create business opportunities through closely communicating with HVAC consultants across key global markets and through differentiated technologies and operational capabilities,” said Lee Jae-sung, head of LG’s eco solutions division, which oversees the HVAC segment. “We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the global business-to-business HVAC market.”