The fourth EP from BoyNextDoor sold over 1.16 million copies in the first week, hitting a new high for the rookie boy band, agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday, citing a local tally.

The EP “No Genre” exceeded 1 million in sales in five days, and became its second million-seller after its previous album “19.99.”

The mini album topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for two days, debuting atop the chart as did its four previous endeavors — three EPs released in Korea as well as its debut physical single in Japan, “And.”

The new album cinched the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in seven regions while the main track “I Feel Good” made Melon’s Top 100, joining the digital single “If I Say, I Love You” from January.

In the meantime, a pop-up store in Seoul to mark the album's release is running until May 25.