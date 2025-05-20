Girl group Fromis_9 will release a new album in June, agency ASND announced Tuesday.

The upcoming set will come approximately six months after the special single “From." It also marks a new chapter for the group, which recently reorganized into a five-member act.

The group debuted in 2018 through an audition show as a nonet and hit a career-high with “Supersonic” in summer 2024. The title track from its third physical single earned the group four trophies from television music chart shows and placed the group in the top ten on the Melon chart for the first time.

The group parted ways with management company Pledis Entertainment when its contract came to an end in December. In March, it signed with the new agency as a quintet but managed to keep its name.