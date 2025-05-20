The state anti-corruption agency said Tuesday it has opened an investigation into allegations that the presiding judge for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial was treated to multiple visits to an expensive hostess bar.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said it assigned the case to Investigation Unit 3 upon receiving a complaint from several civic groups alleging bribery and anti-graft law violations by Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court.

Jee has been accused by the liberal Democratic Party of visiting a hostess bar in Seoul's affluent district of Gangnam without paying the cost of 1 million won ($718) to 2 million won per person.

The judge addressed the allegations for the first time Monday, saying during Yoon's trial that he has never considered being treated at such places and his typical meal consists of "samgyeopsal" and soju, a reference to the Korean pork belly and rice wine that symbolize the food of commoners.

The DP immediately disclosed what it said were photos showing the similarities of a high-end hostess bar's interior and the surroundings in a picture where Jee posed with two other people.

The party called for his removal from the bench.

In March, Jee was the judge responsible for canceling Yoon's arrest over his martial law bid.

The CIO's Investigation Unit 3 is also looking into allegations he abused his power in delivering that ruling. (Yonhap)