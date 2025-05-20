Highlight will hold three shows in Seoul from July 13, agency Around Us announced Tuesday.

The band will be hosting the stand-alone concert “Ride or Die” about a year after “Lights Go On, Again.”

The concert title comes from the lyrics of “Chains,” which fronted Highlight's sixth EP, “From Real to Surreal.” With the single co-written by Lee Gikwang, the foursome came in first place on a television music chart show.

The mini album consists of four tracks, including the prerelease “Endless Ending.” The band decided to drop it under its previous team name Beast, rights to which it earned back after nine years.

The Seoul show will kick off an Asia tour of six cities in the region: Taipei, Macao, Manila, Tokyo, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.