Solar of Mamamoo will enter China with her first single in Mandarin, agency RBW Entertainment said Monday.

She is planning to drop the digital single “Floating Free” on June 11, her first non-Korean language endeavor. The news came with a poster of musical notes bridging Seoul and Taipei, zoomed in on maps from smartphones, along with messages saying, “Solar, I miss you!”

In April, Solar surprised fans when her first solo EP “Face” appeared in American hip-hop musician Playboy Carti’s teaser video for the single “Evil Jordan.”

Meanwhile, Moonbyul is set to go live in Japan in July, hosting fan concerts in Tokyo on July 4 and in Osaka on July 12. The live shows are themed after the sea and cinema, a combination for a cool summer break.

Moonbyul debuted in the country with the physical single “Aurora” in February, and the main track “Hoshiakari” ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking.