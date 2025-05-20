Working his way back from last year's shoulder surgery, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong could begin his rehab assignment in the minors soon.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters in Tampa, Florida, on Monday that Kim could get some at-bats in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League "at the end of the week" before moving on to a higher-level affiliate for a minor league rehab assignment.

According to MLB.com, Kim fielded grounders at shortstop during Monday's pregame defensive practice and also took part in batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa before the Rays' series opener against the Houston Astros.

Kim, 29, has yet to play for the Rays after signing a two-year contract as a free agent in February. Kim, the 2023 National League Gold Glove winner at the utility spot, is the highest-paid Ray this season with $13 million in salary. If he doesn't opt out after this year, he will earn $16 million in 2026.

Kim underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder in October, some two months after hurting it in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt while playing for the San Diego Padres.

Kim had hoped he would be back by as early as April, but he will likely see his first action as a Ray in late May or early June.

Kim made his big league debut in 2021 after seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization and enjoyed his best season in 2023. In addition to becoming the first Asian-born infielder to win a Gold Glove, Kim set career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging of .749. He played second base, shortstop and third base that year.

He was the Padres' primary shortstop in 2024, but his defense slipped from his lofty 2023 heights. At the plate, Kim finished with 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering the shoulder injury.

Once he regains his form, Kim is expected to pair his quality defense with solid offensive production.

During Kim's absence, Taylor Walls has been the Rays' shortstop. While he is leading the majors with 12 defensive runs saved, he entered Monday batting only .198/.289/.243 in 41 games. (Yonhap)