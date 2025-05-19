For five days in early June, Busan will transform into a sprawling stage as the 21st Busan International Dance Festival brings contemporary movements to its beaches, cinemas and cultural centers.

Running June 4 - June 8, the festival is set to fill the city’s early summer beaches and urban landscape with the vibrant energy of dance from around the world.

This year, more than 30 works will be performed by approximately 300 artists from 10 companies representing 15 countries.

Performances will take place at landmark venues including a special stage on Haeundae Beach, the Busan Cinema Center, Gwangalli Beach and the Busan Education Arts and Culture Center for Students.

Headlining the festival is "Carmina Burana," a dramatic work set to the music of Carl Orff and choreographed by the internationally renowned Tamas Juronics. The piece, performed by Hungary’s celebrated Szeged Contemporary Dance Company, will be staged three times from June 5 to 7 at the Busan Cinema Center.

"Carmina Burana" tells the story of a young woman fated to a short and harsh life, who dreams of a new world after encountering the unexpected gift of love.

A signature work in SCDC’s repertoire, "Carmina Burana" has been performed over 500 times worldwide and has drawn more than 200,000 audience members. Its Busan stage marks its Asian premiere.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit the festival’s official website.