Police said Monday they are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two people, with two additional bodies later discovered at his home and in the surrounding area.

According to Siheung Police Station, a man in his 50s, identified as a Chinese national of Korean ethnicity, began to be tracked by the police after allegedly stabbing the owner of a convenience store in Siheung at around 9:30 a.m., Monday.

The victim sustained serious injuries to her abdomen and face and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Surveillance footage at the scene showed blurry images of a man wearing a white mask, and police were able to obtain the license plate information of a car passing by the convenience store soon after the crime.

When police arrived at the car owner’s home around 11 a.m., an unidentified body was found inside, which appeared to be several days old. The body is yet to be identified.

The suspect was not found inside the home, and police continued their search.

However, around 1:21 p.m., the suspect stabbed a 70-year-old man at a park located 2 kilometers away from the convenience store. The man sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and was transported to the nearest hospital.

At 2 p.m. another body was also discovered across the street from the convenience store where the morning attack occurred. The identity of the victim has also not been confirmed.

As the suspect remains on the loose, police are investigating his whereabouts and are using all available resources and personnel to apprehend him. The Siheung Police Station stated that it has deployed riot police, criminal investigation mobile units and patrol teams.