진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Buffets are back: Diners seek bang for their buck amid inflation

기사 요약: 고물가 시대에 손님 몰리는 뷔페

[1] Emerging in Korea around 2000, buffet-style restaurant chains flourished throughout the 2010s, offering a wide variety of dishes at more accessible prices than luxury hotel buffets.

emerging: 최근 생겨난

flourish: 번창하다

[2] The period of growth ended with a sharp decline in the early 2020s. But now, buffet chains are making a comeback.

make a comeback: 다시 인기를 얻다

[3] According to Statistics Korea, dining-out costs in the country have risen by more than 3 percent annually for three consecutive years, increasing by 7.7 percent in 2022, 6 percent in 2023 and 3.1 percent in 2024.

dining-out: 외식

[4] Experts note that the ongoing economic situation could make consumers more cautious about dining out, as they increasingly fear disappointment. In this context, buffet franchises offering a wide range of familiar foods are seen as a safer, more reliable choice.

ongoing: 계속 진행 중인

reliable: 믿을 수 있는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10488048

