Debut EP showcases girl group’s genre-blending sound and global ambitions, led by longtime K-pop songwriter Paul Thompson

A new K-pop girl group formed in South Korea by American songwriter Paul Thompson, VVS made a bold entrance into the K-pop scene with the release of its debut EP “D.I.M.M.” — short for “Diamonds In My Mouth” — on Monday.

The group is the first girl group produced by MZMC, a professional production and publishing company, and consists of five members: Brittney, Ilee, Rana, Jiu and Liwon.

The group's rollout began on April 7 with the “5 C’s Debut Trailer,” a 10-part cinematic teaser series introducing the group’s concept and members. The videos featured stylized origin animations and action-driven visuals, with choreography directed by Koji Kawamoto, best known for his work on “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

The EP comprises eight tracks — an intro, interlude, outro, and five full-length songs — crafted to highlight the group’s distinct identity and global ambition.

Its title track “D.I.M.M.” serves as both a mission statement and a tribute to hip-hop’s roots, with lyrics tracing the group’s rise from a small label. The production draws inspiration from Houston’s late-1990s “Chopped and Screwed” movement, featuring thunderous 808s, vocal chops, and multilingual rap verses that bridge cultures and generations.

Although the group officially debuted April 22 with the powerful single “Tea,” the full release of "D.I.M.M.” marks its first cohesive body of work. Thompson, who has worked in the K-pop industry in South Korea for over 12 years, envisioned VVS as a genre-blending act that combines raw hip-hop energy with polished R&B aesthetics, tailored for the global stage.

Performance plays a central role in VVS’s appeal. The choreography for “D.I.M.M.” was led by Vata and Simeez of Korean dance crew We Dem Boyz, while choreographers Kim In-gyoo and Song Hee-soo created the routine for “Purrfect.”

The music video for “Tea” has garnered more than 1.8 million views on YouTube since its April release. The single was paired with the B-side “Fact$,” which further showcased the group’s charisma through a dance practice video that quickly topped 100,000 views on the platform.

On May 9, VVS followed up with “Purrfect,” a rapid-fire hip-hop track inspired by the video game Street Fighter. Co-written by Billboard Hot 100 artist Lay Bankz, the song’s music video has already surpassed 600,000 views, signaling the group’s rising global momentum.